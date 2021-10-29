AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $45.35 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

