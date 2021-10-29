AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $45.35 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
