AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 4,940.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABQQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
AB International Group Company Profile
