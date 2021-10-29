AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 4,940.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABQQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.