AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

