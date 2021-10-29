AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 459,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,928,009 shares.The stock last traded at $114.25 and had previously closed at $109.67.

The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

