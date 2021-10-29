Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 16,679 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.
- On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.
- On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.
- On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.
- On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
