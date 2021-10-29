Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 16,679 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.