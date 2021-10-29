Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $11.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.04. 327,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,653. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.12. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

