Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $62.07. 49,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.