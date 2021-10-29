Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $106.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

