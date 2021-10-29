Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

