ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Acquires $30,000.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.