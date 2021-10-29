Adshares (ADS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.49 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 19,493,538 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.