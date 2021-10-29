Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

