Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10,461.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,937 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.08. 522,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,633,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

