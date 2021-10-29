Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $113.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.