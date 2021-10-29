Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $113.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

