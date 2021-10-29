Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $145.00 at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

