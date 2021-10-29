Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

