AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $48.98. AdvanSix shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 4,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

