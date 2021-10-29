Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.54% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.92. The company had a trading volume of 527,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.06.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

