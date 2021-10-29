Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

