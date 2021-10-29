aelf Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $301.72 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00324244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

