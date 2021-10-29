Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux lowered Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

AEOXF stock opened at $128.90 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

