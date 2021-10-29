Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

AEOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux cut Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$128.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

