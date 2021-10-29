AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.75

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 2980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

