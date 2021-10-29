Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.24% of Affimed worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.