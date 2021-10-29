Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

