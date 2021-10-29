Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,698 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 16.1% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,728,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,496,000 after purchasing an additional 524,376 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. 17,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.