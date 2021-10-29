agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AGL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,073. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in agilon health stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

