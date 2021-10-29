Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $52.36

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.36, but opened at $49.53. Agilysys shares last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.