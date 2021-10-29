AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

