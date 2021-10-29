Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

