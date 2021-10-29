Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.23 ($155.57).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.