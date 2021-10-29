Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 128,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,126. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Airbus alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.