Ajay Shah Sells 43,183 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45.

SMART Global stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 458,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

