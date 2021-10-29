Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 7,309 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

