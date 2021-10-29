Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTPB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

