Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.24 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

