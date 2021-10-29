Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CAE by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

