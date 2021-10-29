Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.83 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

