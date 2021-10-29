Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 226.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,962. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

