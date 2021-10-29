Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,265 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

