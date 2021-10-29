Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

