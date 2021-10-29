Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 7.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 445,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,382,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

