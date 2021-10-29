Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

ALRS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

