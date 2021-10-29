Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Announces $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alexander’s has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $20.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

NYSE:ALX opened at $282.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.82. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $236.49 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

