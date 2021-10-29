Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
