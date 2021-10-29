Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.