Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 383.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $9.19 on Friday, hitting $622.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,739. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $417.36 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

