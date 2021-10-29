Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $27.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $631.80. 1,901,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,739. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.02. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

