Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $31.51

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $30.10. Alkermes shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 23,292 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

