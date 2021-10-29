Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 80,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

