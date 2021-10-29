Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

